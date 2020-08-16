Move-In Has Begun at Mass. Schools With New COVID-19 Guidelines

Two universities in Massachusetts have begun to receive students back to their campuses for the fall semester. This move-in just looks very different than usual.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston University and Clark University have implemented rigorous guidelines for how students may return to the schools for the first time since early spring, including arriving test protocols.

Students living on campus at Boston University were asked to schedule their move-in with housing officials. Upon arrival, they are required to check-in to a move-in location, bring only one other person to help them and complete the move within a four-hour window. Everyone must also wear a mask and social distance.

Every student will be tested for COVID-19 on the day they arrive and every two days afterwards. They were asked not to come if they had any symptoms of the disease.

These added measures have inspired confidence in some Boston University students as they return to the school.

“I wanted to come back," said Laura Hart. "[I feel] pretty safe on campus.”

Clark has adopted a staggered schedule for residential students, and those traveling from out-of-state, including Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, must adhere to special testing protocols.

Regular virus testing will occur in addition to a pre-arrival and arrival protocol, with students tested every three days and faculty tested weekly. Clark also plans to emphasize mandatory contact tracing for anyone on its campus who tests positive for COVID-19.

Clark University will continue student move-in until August 21, while Boston University will see students arrive on-campus through the end of the month.