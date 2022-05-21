Movie Filming Sunday on Tobin Bridge in Boston and Chelsea; Slowdowns Possible

A movie will be filming for several hours Sunday on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge, and drivers may encounter slowdowns, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned in an advisory.

The filming with occur from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will go with the flow of traffic, MassDOT said. Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera over the bridge that spans more than two miles from Boston to Chelsea over the Mystic River.

"Drivers are reminded they are not permitted to stop their vehicles on the bridge to observe the filming," the transportation agency said in its announcement.

There are no planned lane closures, but slowdowns are possible, MassDOT added.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The department said it does not have any information about the movie or its cast, which may or may not be involved in Sunday's filming.

The filming is also weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.