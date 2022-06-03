Movie Night at Fenway Park to Feature ‘E.T.'

The beloved film "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial" will be featured in Fenway Park's annual summer movie night on Friday, June 24, in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary.

To watch the film, attendees will be seated along the first-base line and lower stadium seating area, in perfect view of the 40 by 100-foot videoboard in center field, according to an announcement made Friday.

Attendees will also get a chance to take pictures with the 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 Red Sox World Series trophies and walk the warning track between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., weather permitting.

Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will officially start at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open.

Tickets for the event will be priced at $12 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old and younger. Fans who are season ticket holders may attend the event for free.

Those interested in attending can buy a ticket online or by calling 877-REDSOX-9.