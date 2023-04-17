MR8 Tribute Team Raises Money for Martin Richard Foundation at This Year's Boston Marathon

The MR8 Tribute Team is set to run the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, 10 years after 8-year-old Martin Richard was killed during the bombing that left a permanent scar on the city.

Around 50 people will be running for Martin, as they commemorate his life and also raise money for the foundation created in his name.

Henry Richard will be running alongside teachers, coaches and friends of his younger brother, Martin.

"I ran the Marathon this past year in honor of my brother and family, and it was an extraordinary moment," Henry wrote on an online fundraising page, which had raised nearly $30,000. "This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Bombing attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, Lingzi Lu, and Sean Collier. To me, it only felt right for TeamMR8 to return to the Boston Marathon course after a year of absence as a tribute to this."

The money raised is going toward the Martin W. Richard Foundation, which focuses on creating positive change for the future of young people and their families.