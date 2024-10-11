MSPCA-Angell waiving adoption fees for dogs to make room for hurricane rescues

MSPCA-Angell will waive adoption fees for dogs at all four of its shelters next week in an effort to make space for rescues arriving from hurricane-stricken areas down south.

The organization has been working with three North Carolina shelters and other partners across the northeastern corridor to bring in supplies and offer medical care to pets and animals separated from their families by Hurricane Helene. Several MSPCA staffers are on their way to North Carolina to set up a mobile veterinary clinic. The team includes two veterinarians, two veterinary technicians and a community outreach team member. The vets received emergency licenses so they can practice in the state.

“There are many needs in North Carolina right now—from getting animals veterinary care to bringing some out-of-state to find new homes to getting supplies to those stuck in their homes,” explained Mike Keiley, vice president of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. Keiley noted that the effort was through the Natural Disaster Relief program, which helps the animal victims of catastrophes like the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980, which inspired the creation of the program.

The MSPCA is waiting to hear from partners in Florida on how they can help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton.

Volunteers have already taken around 80 animals into Massachusetts shelters in hopes of finding them new homes. At a cat adoption event last week, the nonprofit found homes for 143 cats.

“The success of our Natural Disaster Relief program hinges a lot on us having the space and resources we need to help,” said Keiley.

Next week's adoption "Muttster Mash: An Adoption Smash" event will run from Oct. 14 through the 20 at all four MSPCA-Angell shelters. Adoption fees are being waived for all dogs one year or older. The hours for each location are as follows:

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

For more information on how you can help the victims of Helene, click here.