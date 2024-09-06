MSPCA to host weekend adopt-a-thon with no adoption fees for small pets

Hundreds of animal shelters across the country are hoping to clear the shelter.

It's part of a nationwide campaign to help animals in need find their forever home. This year is the 10-year anniversary of helping over a million pets get adopted.

As part of the month-long "Clear the Shelters" initiative, the MSPCA-Angell in Boston is having an "adopt-a-thon" this weekend, where adoption fees are waived for all small animals, such as bunnies, guinea pigs and birds.

That runs from Friday through Sunday.

This weekend is really a big push to wrap up this 10th annual Clear the Shelters event that ends Tuesday. Over the past decade, NBC Universal stations have helped over one million pets find their "fur-ever" home.

There's also a donation initiative, which started on Aug. 1 that has an extended run until Sept. 30.

So, if you don't have the space or aren't able to take an animal in yourself but still want to help the shelters, you can donate during this event.

Across the MSPCA adoption center network, they're hoping to adopt out at least 100 animals this weekend.

So visit your local shelter and bring home a new pet for your family to love.