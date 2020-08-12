Twenty cats and one dog were rescued from what was described as a "hoarding house" in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on July 31, MSPCA-Angell announced Wednesday.

The animal shelter said that Boston animal control officers removed the cats and dogs from the home after the owner voluntarily surrendered them. The unidentified owner will not face charges.

"This is one of those cases where the animals began to multiply and their owner got overwhelmed and could no longer care for them," said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, in a statement. "In cases like these we are as concerned with helping the people involved as we are the animals."

All of the felines are being treated for minor injuries but are beginning to socialize as they prepare for adoption.

"They’re coming out of their shells a little bit and, now that we’ve gotten to know their personalities, it’s very clear that many would prefer to live in homes with far fewer animals, and some may prefer to be the only pet in the home," Rafferty-Arnold said.

The animals are available for adoption and for those interested contact adoption@mspca.org for more information.