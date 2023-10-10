New Hampshire

Mt. Washington records first measurable snowfall of the season

Less than an inch of snow fell on Sunday

By Marc Fortier

Mt. Washington Observatory

The Mount Washington Observatory recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season at the summit on Sunday.

"The summit saw its first measurable snowfall of the season today, with 0.3" of snow measured so far. Below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and fog have also resulted in rime ice for most of the day," the observatory said. "Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until the end of the week, but winds will decrease slightly, and skies will begin to clear over the next several days."

The observatory shared several photos on Facebook, including the summit sign coated in ice, weather observer Charlie Peachey using a large mallet to clear ice off the instrument tower, and the windward side of the house at the summit covered in ice.

Alexandra Burton, a Mount Washington weather observer, told News Center Maine that the first snowfall arrived a bit later than usual this year. Typically, the first measurable snowfall is in September.

By this time in October in an average year, 19 inches of snowfall has fallen. But she said this fall the mountain has been experiencing a bit of a "snow deficit."

