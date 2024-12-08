Oil spills into Boston's Muddy River, threatening the wildlife

Oil spilled into the Muddy River on the Brookline/Boston line Sunday afternoon, leaving the community concerned about animals that were coated in oil.

Brookline police say they were dispatched to the river in the area of the Longwood MBTA Station around 12:05 p.m. for a report of a possible oil leak.

The Boston Fire Department responded as well as the leak affected both sides of the waterway.

First responders determined there had been some sort of leak into the water and that wildlife was impacted. The nature and exact location of the leak are not known at this time, police said.

Numerous geese/ducks were affected by the leak, and New England Wildlife had responded to help. At least eight birds were brought back to their facility to be treated; it's unclear at this time if there will be more.

Brookline police noted that members of the community had expressed concern for the wellbeing of the impacted wildlife and were interested in what they could do to help. However, police said it's important for something like this that they only use people with "proper [personal protective equipment] and training."

"For that reason, volunteers were not able to participate," police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Clean Harbors were on scene to evaluate and consider next steps.

The investigation and follow-up is ongoing at this point.