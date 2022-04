Firefighters were battling a multi-alarm fire at a pizza shop in Wakefield, Massachusetts, late Monday night.

The Wakefield Fire Department was called to the Pizza Express on Albion Street after flames broke out inside the food establishment.

There were numerous firefighters on scene, including from nearby Lynnfield.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or a possible cause.

NBC10 Boston is working on getting more information. Check back for updates.