Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a three-car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash on the northbound side of Route 3 between exits 20 and 22. Two people were taken to South Shore Hospital via ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Overnight DXFD responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash, Route 3 NB between exits 20 and 22. Duxbury Ambulance 1 and Kingston’s Ambulance 3 transported 2 injured occupants to South Shore Hospital with non life threatening injuries while Duxbury Engine 2 mitigated hazards. pic.twitter.com/SSolAxqntj — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 4, 2022