Serious injuries were reported Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Pembroke Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said all lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash near Exit 12 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police said there were serious injuries to motorists involved. No other information was immediately available.