Two winners claim $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts

There were multiple $1 million dollar winners in New England after last week's Powerball draw last Wednesday. Two of the Massachusetts winners claimed their prize this week.

Jan Busby of Norfolk and Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley claimed two of the $1 million prizes that they bought at haw’s Supermarket, 255 East Central St. in Franklin and Pride Station & Store, 445 Russell St. in Hadley respectively.

Two of the three $1 MILLION prizes won on tickets sold in Massachusetts for the Wednesday, July 19 #Powerball drawing have been claimed! Full story > https://t.co/rJtnWlqump pic.twitter.com/jZB0udS9Wu — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) July 26, 2023

A third one that was sold at Global Montello/Gulf, 821 Main St. in Waltham. is yet to be claimed.

There was one $1 million prize winning ticket in Connecticut that was sold at Wheels at 365 Old Gate Lane in Milford. The was another $1 million Powerball prize won in Connecticut on Monday and itwas sold at Fort Hill Citgo at 182 Fort Hill Road in Groton.

According to WMUR, there was $1 million Powerball prize in New Hampshire last week as well. That ticket was sold at Valueland Food Store on Route 16B in Center Ossipee.

The numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

The jackpot was estimated as $1.08 billion with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website.

The Powerball website showed Wednesday night that the jackpot was reset to $20 million. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.