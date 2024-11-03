Westborough

Multiple animals rescued from Westborough house fire

Westborough Fire says they responded to the area of 3 Fisher St. at around 12:54 a.m. for a report of a fire in a single family home.

Multiple animals were rescued from a house fire in Westborough, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Westborough Fire says they responded to the area of 3 Fisher St. at around 12:54 a.m. for a report of a fire in a single family home.

Authorities say they witnessed heavy fire showing from the house when they arrived.

The residents had already evacuated the building but multiple animales were still inside the home, according to the fire department.

One dog and four cats were rescued by firefighters, according to authorities.

Crews the extinguished the fire in 15 minutes and stayed on scene for 2 hours.

There were no injuries reported.

"I would like to commend our crews that made a quick entry into the house to save five animals," Westborough Chief Purcell said. "They were then able to get the fire under control in a short period of time. This was a great effort by Westborough Fire and our mutual aid partners.”

The damage is estimated to be around $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

