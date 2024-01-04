Multiple Boston schools could face closures under district's new plan

A new worry in the Boston public school district is now looming: the threat of schools closing.

Dozens of buildings could be on the chopping block as enrollment across the district has dropped significantly.

One big factor is that the infrastructure is aging. English High School in Jamaica Plain is one of the oldest schools in the country. In fact, Boston has several older school buildings.

Also, enrollment in the district has dropped more than 13% since 2006.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fewer schools and larger buildings. That's what Boston Public Schools administration said it envisions for its future.

Massachusetts' largest district has seen significant drops in enrollment year after year and has been plagued with infrastructure issues at many school buildings.

Currently, Boston Public Schools has nearly 120 schools. But a report released Wednesday said it's possible that number could be cut in half — to as a few as 59 schools.

The report does not detail which schools could be shuttered and when, leaving parents and teachers with a lot of concerns and questions.

"When you have big buildings with a lot of people, it — number one, is a safety issue because sometimes adults don't know the kids, so, it's hard to redirect or there's power and control issues that break out. But the other thing, too, is just being able to really serve the kids well," said Jennifer Dines, a Boston Public Schools teacher and parent.

"I'd say it's disappointing that they spent a considerable amount of time gathering information, saying they were going to come up with a plan and the plan's not, unfortunately, including very much detail," said Jess Hamilton, a parent.

In the past, school closure proposals have prompted backlash. It's unclear how much public input will factor in.