Multiple Break-Ins Reported at Harvard University Dorms

Laptops, AirPods, a pair of glasses and more - all stolen in recent break-ins at Harvard University residence halls, the Harvard University Police Department said Monday.

Police said thieves struck in three separate incidents on the university's Cambridge campus - one at the Yard Dorms, another in Mower Hall and a third in Wigglesworth Hall. In two of the break-ins, the victims said the thief got in through a window with a fan, and that it happened while they were sleeping.

Missing items include laptops, AirPods, iPad, Apple Smart Keyboard and Pencil, and a pair of prescription glasses. No one was hurt.

It's not clear if all three break-ins were the same person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harvard University Police Department at 617-495-1796.

Residents are reminded to close windows when they are out and to keep doors locked at all times. Police also warned not to leave any access doors propped open or let strangers into the buildings. Anything suspicious can be reported to police.

The investigation is ongoing.