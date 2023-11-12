Multiple brush fires on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, police asking for information

There were multiple brush fires burning on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon, and police say they want to find whoever is responsible.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers responded to the brush fires around 1:30 p.m. A witness told police that a yellow Mack Truck with “Kallwall” lettering written on the side panels was traveling southbound with flames intermittently bursting from the exhaust pipes and starting brush fires at multiple locations on the side of the highway.

The Merrimack, Nashua and Bedford fire departments responded to put out the fires, which were starting to catch deeper into the wood line. Police said the flames approached residential properties in several locations.

The right-hand travel lane was closed in several locations for about 30 minutes as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Police say they are working to find the person responsible for this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 603-271-3636.