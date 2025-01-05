Massachusetts

Multiple businesses damaged in fire at strip mall in Onset

The building includes a Rent-A-Center, a hobby store and an antiques shop

By Marc Fortier

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a strip mall in the Onset area of Wareham, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The Wareham Fire Department said in a Facebook post around 12:30 p.m. Sunday that they are on scene assisting with a structure fire on Cranberry Highway in Onset. Cranberry Highway between Red Brook Road and Main Avenue is closed.

The building includes multiple businesses, including a Rent-A-Center, a hobby store and an antiques shop.

Not Your Average Antiques, one of those stores, said in a Facebook post around noon that their store was on fire.

"The hobby shop upstairs is where it originated," the post said. "My business is gone! What a nightmare."

