Multiple Chances for Snow in New England Over Next Several Days

A chilly wind blowing across New England from the northwest Tuesday has knocked actual temperatures in the 30s south and 20s north to wind chill values in the 20s and 10s, respectively.

With the wind increasing gradually over the day while temperatures hold steady and then drop toward sundown, the day only feels colder as the hours progress, with a few lake-effect flurries surviving the trip from Lake Ontario across upstate New York and into southern New England from time to time.

A clearing sky and lighter but steady breeze Tuesday night will mean low temperatures dropping into the teens for most with wind chill values in the single digits, though the wind will quiet toward morning.

A storm far to our west will climb from the Plains states to the Great Lakes, launching clouds into our New England sky fairly early Wednesday morning, making for a threatening sky most of the day but no expected rain or snow except developing snow showers in northern New England, especially the far North Country.

As the storm pulls into Canada, snow showers will increase in the North Country Wednesday night into Thursday morning, arriving to central and southern New England as rain showers during that same time frame, leading to a wet start for many on New Year’s Eve Day.

By late day and evening, our First Alert Team expects showers to settle south of New England, allowing for cloudy skies in southern New England with temperatures in the 30s New Years Eve and clearing sky north with temperatures in the 20s.

Dry and cool air holds on into Friday, before a new developing storm moves into New England late Friday. As of right now, it looks like enough cool air will still be in place from north-central and western Massachusetts points north for the system to start as snow late Friday or Friday evening before changing to rain Friday night, and is likely to be all rain in most southern New England metropolitan areas with an east and southeast wind developing off the ocean.

The farther north one is, the more snow that’s likely to fall Friday night, with over half a foot possible in the mountains of northern New England by Saturday morning, though it’s an early estimate. Expect mixed showers Saturday in the North Country but drying for most of the rest of New England with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees in southern New England for a decent afternoon.

The energy aloft that spawned the Friday night storm will be lagging behind significantly, and as cooler air spills back into New England Sunday we’ll watch for the potential of developing snow late Sunday or Sunday night when that energy swings through overhead, though that part of the forecast is perhaps the most uncertain of the next ten days. Mostly dry weather is expected for the bulk of next week.