Multiple crashes reported across Mass., NH amid nor'easter

As a nor'easter strikes New England, crashes have been reported across Massachusetts and New Hampshire

By Staff Reports

Several crashes were reported across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a result of Thursday's nor'easter.

In central Massachusetts, multiple crashes were reported on Interstates 90, 290, 190 and 495, state police wrote on social media.

Police said another crash occurred on Route 9.

"Road conditions are poor. MassDOT is working diligently to treat the roads," said state police. "If you do not need to be on the roadways, avoid doing so."

Up in New Hampshire, on the Everett Turnpike, a crash caused the southbound side to close near exit 4, state police said.

"Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible," said police.

Earlier, a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night led to the closure of Franconia Notch Parkway on I-93 south. The interstate was reopened at about 7:25 a.m.

Dozens of crashes were reported Wednesday night in New Hampshire, including two truck roll over on I-89 in Grantham and Warner.

Authorities also noted that state troopers had responded to dozens of other crashes and cars off the road, explaining that weather conditions are hazardous and asking people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

