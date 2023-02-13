Multiple Massachusetts Schools Receive Threats Amid False Calls Across the Country

Several Massachusetts schools have received threats as authorities investigate what Massachusetts State Police described as false swatting calls across the country Monday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they responded to a call at the White Oak School in Westfield.

Amesbury police also responded to a threat to one of their schools. They later confirmed it appeared to be a swatting call and that there does not appear to be any danger.

Boston police have responded to Charlestown High School and East Boston High School for investigations, though they did not immediately describe why they were called. The schools have been placed in safe mode. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston Public Schools for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide more details as they come into the newsroom.