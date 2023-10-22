Multiple people injured in 3-car crash in Wrentham

Wrentham Police Department

Massachusetts State Police is investigating the cause of a serious crash in Wrentham Friday night that left multiple people injured.

According to police, witnesses say they saw a sedan heading south on Route 1 rear end a pickup truck. The sedan then deflected across the center line into the opposite lanes of travel and crashed head-on into another car. The incident occurred in front of the Arbor Inn in Wrentham.

Police say the driver of the two cars involved in the head-on crash were injured. The pickup truck driver did not have serious injuries.

