Multiple People Injured in Dorchester Shooting: Boston Police

There have been no arrests, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple people were shot Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 34 Cameron Street, Officer Stephen McNulty confirmed. The victims -- all adult males -- were taken to local hospitals for treatment with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to McNulty, initial information suggests that four people were shot. There have been no arrests.

Tovar Street is shut down near Bowdoin Street as authorities investigate on scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

