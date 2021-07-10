Multiple People Injured in Dorchester Shooting: Boston Police

Multiple people were shot Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 34 Cameron Street, Officer Stephen McNulty confirmed. The victims -- all adult males -- were taken to local hospitals for treatment with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to McNulty, initial information suggests that four people were shot. There have been no arrests.

Tovar Street is shut down near Bowdoin Street as authorities investigate on scene.

#BREAKING: @bostonpolice say four people were shot in #Dorchester tonight. The victims are expected to survive, police said. Tovar Street is shut down near Bowdoin Street. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/A0q6kcm6Yo — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) July 10, 2021

An investigation is active and ongoing.