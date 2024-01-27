Multiple people injured in New Hampshire head-on crash

Multiple people were injured in a two-car head-on crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Lowell Road shortly before 4:30p.m.

According to Hudson Police, a minivan was headed north on Lowell Road when it veered into the southbound lane and crashed into a Jeep that was traveling south.

On January 9, 2023 at about 4:28 PM, Hudson Police and Hudson Fire Department personnel responded to the area of 162 Lowell Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

The driver of the minivan was taken by Med Flight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. The occupants of the Jeep Renegade were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

Lowell Road remained closed between the intersections of Dakota Drive and Executive Drive for many hours as police investigated the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hudson Police.