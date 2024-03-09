Multiple Plymouth homes struck by gunfire, 25-year-old man arrested

A Plymouth, Massachusetts, man was arrested Saturday for allegedly firing multiple gunshots that struck several homes overnight following an altercation outside a bar.

Plymouth police called it an extremely reckless and dangerous attack, saying they are thankful that no one was hurt. Joshua Fitzgerald, 25, is facing multiple counts of assault to murder and other felony charges.

Police say officers responded around 1:47 a.m. to North Spooner Street for a report of gunshots and learned from witnesses that multiple residential dwellings had been hit by gunfire.

​A bullet entered one home through wooden siding of a window, and lodged into a family room ceiling. Multiple bullets struck another home, and one went through a window, police said, adding that thankfully none of the many occupants inside were injured.

According to police, there was some type of an argument and then a physical altercation that occurred outside of a downtown bar between Fitzgerald and the occupants of one of the residences. After the altercation, Fitzgerald allegedly drove to North Spooner Street and began shooting at the home where the other person lived.

A second home was struck, whose residents had nothing to do with the original altercation.

Fitzgerald was found on his front porch a short time later and he ran inside as officers approached. He went out to his backyard and tried walking away from officers who had him at gunpoint, according to police.

As he was walking away, he dropped a pistol and finally followed officers commands, at which point he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

He was charged with four counts of assault to murder while armed with a firearm, seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threats to commit murder, destruction of property over $1,200, possession of a class B drug (cocaine) and disturbing the peace.

Fitzgerald is being held on $10,000 bail at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges.