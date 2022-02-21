Local

MANCHESTER

Multiple Shootings Reported in Manchester, N.H.

Shortly after the gunfire was reported, police say a man walked into Catholic Medical Center with a gun shot wound to his leg

By Parker Pence

Getty Images

Early Sunday morning, gunfire was reported near 620 Silver St in Manchester, N.H.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots in succession and then heard a car drive away, according to Manchester Police reported. Bullet holes were found in several nearby vehicles, the department reported.

Evidence of a second incidence involving gunfire was found near Union Street and Harvard Street.

Shortly afterwards the gunfire was reported, police say a man walked into Catholic Medical Center with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to his leg. Police were unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

Anyone with information about these incidents in encouraged to contact the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

