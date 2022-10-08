Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston

"I’ve never seen so many cops in one place.”

Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday.

Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.

Police could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. The crowd became hostile toward the responding officers, police said.

“They would run away from the cops and then they would fight. And then the cops would go to them to break up the fight and then they would come back," said a student who was a witness to the altercation.

Police are still trying to figure out what started a fight after a high school football game in Boston on Friday night.

Video shared by witnesses shows teenagers in the street, with some being handcuffed and detained against parked vehicles and on the ground.

“I heard people saying there’s a knife, there’s a gun, there’s all these things floating around social media," said Chloe Conroy, one of the many students who filmed the ordeal with her phone.

Two 17-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, and three 15-year-old males were arrested. Their names were withheld due to their ages. Police also arrested a man, whom they've identified as 37-year-old Chiquela Howard, of Weymouth.

No further information was immediately available.