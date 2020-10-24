Murder Suspect Arrested in Shooting Near Jamaica Plain Playground, MBTA Station

Boston police say they have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday near a playground and MBTA station in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Uhmari Bufford, 26, of Roxbury, was arrested around 3 p.m. Friday by members of the Boston police fugitive unit, Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police.

Bufford was arrested in the area of 323 North Avenue in Brockton on a warrant out of Roxbury District Court for murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, police said.

Officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 950 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain where a man in his mid-40s was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim -- later identified as Augusta Carter, 45, of Jamaica Plain -- was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials did not say whether or not the victim and suspect knew each other, or what may have led up to the shooting.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. If you'd like to do so anonymously, you can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team provides free, private support 24/7 for anyone who needs emotional support or someone to talk to about distressing events in the community. They can be reached at 617-431-0125, or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.