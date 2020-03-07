Local
Museum at Acadia National Park to Remain Closed Amid Renovations

The museum first opened in the summer of 1928

By The Associated Press

A historical museum that is part of Maine's popular Acadia National Park will be closed to the public this season as it undergoes rehabilitation work.

The Islesford Historical Museum has been in the midst of rehab since November 2019. The National Park Service said the work will "allow for the protection and longevity of a historic building and for the safe exhibition of historical objects.''

The museum is on the National Register of Historic Places and opened in the summer of 1928.

The rehab work will include replacement of the original slate roof.

