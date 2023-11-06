Museum of Ice Cream coming to Boston's Seaport: ‘See you soon!'

There's no shortage of museums in Boston. The city has some of the best spots appealing to a wide range of interests including art, science, history, technology, and sports. Soon, there will be another in the Seaport -- and this one will be for those with a sweet tooth.

The Museum of Ice Cream announced Monday on Instagram that it is opening a new museum in one of the most historical cities.

"Get ready to dive into…Boston. coming 2024!" the post read.

No specific opening date was provided, but the company's website says it's "coming soon."

The Boston Business Journal, citing real estate sources, had previously reported that the chain had signed a lease for 12,300 square feet at 121 Seaport Blvd. The location is in the building that includes offices for the firms Alexion Pharmaceuticals and PTC and retail stores for Everlane, Mejuri and Helly Hanson.

The company’s locations, which require tickets, include an Instagram-worthy pool of sprinkles, as well as, of course, ice cream and milkshakes. Other locations — in New York City, Chicago, Austin, and Singapore — have ice cream–themed carnival games, a three-story-high slide, swings and a history of ice cream itself.

The website also says there's a location coming soon in Miami.

The chain bills itself as an "ice cream fantasy of endless treats and playtime for all ages."

"The Museum of Ice Cream brings to life the universal power of ice cream by creating experiences that inspire imagination and connection, helping to rediscover the kid in you," the website reads.