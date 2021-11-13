Museum of Science Hosts Vaccine Clinic Saturday for Children 5+

Hundreds of children over the age of five as well as adults will get vaccinated at the Museum of Science Saturday in Boston, Massachusetts.

The clinic, scheduled to open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, offers initial vaccines for children as well as vaccines and booster shots for adults. Officials working the clinic were expecting to administer about 500 doses.

Due to high demand, all appointments for Saturday were booked within a few hours. The initiative is part of a collaboration between the Museum, the state, and Cataldo Ambulance Service.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages five and older get a COVID019 vaccine. Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation for emergency use last week.

The Museum is adding two more clinic dates next weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, for those who couldn’t get an appointment this time around.

