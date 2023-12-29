‘My heart is collapsed': Father of teen shot to death in Lynn speaks following vigil

A somber gathering was held in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, as friends and family members remembered two teenagers killed in a shooting.

Candles were lit near the gas station where the 16-year-old and the 19-year-old were shot on Wednesday night.

The tragedy happened just one day after three people were injured in a separate shooting in a Lynn shopping plaza about two miles away.

A shooting at a Pizza Hut in Lynn left three people injured Tuesday.

Lynn police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Camden Street near AL Prime Energy gas station just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the two teenage victims, who were rushed to the hospital and died.

The Lynn police chief said based on the investigation so far, the shootings appear to be targeted attacks.

At Thursday's vigil, NBC10 Boston spoke with Saveth Kul, the father of the 19-year-old victim.

"He's a good son, he goes to school every day," he said. "Every day he comes back home, listens to his mom and dad. He never hurt nobody else, you know."

"It's just on a bad day," Kul added. "It's just... right now, my heart is collapsed. I don't even know what to say."

The 16-year-old was a student in the Lynn Public Schools, according to a statement released by the superintendent.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I address you today. We have experienced a tragic loss within our school community. Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to the families, friends, staff, and everyone affected by the devastating loss of student life," Superintendent Evonne S. Alvarez said. "This heartbreaking event has deeply impacted us all. During this difficult time, it is important for us to come together as a community to offer support and strength to one another."

She said support services will be available for students when they return to school from winter break next week.

"This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable," Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement Thursday. "We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community."