‘My Heart Just Hurts Really Bad': Family Mourns Salem Mother Killed in Crash

Family members are mourning the death of a mother from Salem, Massachusetts, who was hit by a a car Sunday night.

The daughter of Tammi Guy, a 41-year-old mother of four, was devastated talking to NBC10 Boston after the crash near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street on Easter.

"My heart just hurts really bad," Alahna Guy said. "I wish I could've prepared or seen it coming just so like I could hug her and tell her I loved her to her face."

She and Salem city leaders were calling for changes to the busy stretch of Jefferson Avenue with a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, where that mother was killed, on Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By next month, the city's police chief will have five officers dedicated to traffic enforcement citywide.

"I don't think traffic enforcement alone will solve these problems, right?" Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said. "We need sensible engineering, we need sensible traffic control, lighting."

City Councilor Patti Morsillo, who was meeting with other city leaders after Sunday's deadly crash, said for the past year, there has been a plan to put a traffic light at the Willson Street intersection.

"The meeting is to find out where that stands and maybe if we can expedite that," Morsillo said.

City officials said that stretch of Jefferson Avenue, from Dove Avenue to Loring Avenue, has seen multiple serious collisions in the past several years.

The day before Guy's death, a driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash in the area.

"We have to look at the geometry of the road, where you have hills that might obstruct vision," Morsillo said. "There's just a lot that needs to be looked at in this stretch."

It was unclear Tuesday how long it would take to get the data and make significant changes on that roadway.

No charges have been filed in Sunday's crash, and the Salem Police Department has not released the name of the driver. Police said that could change as the investigation continues.