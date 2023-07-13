Local

PLYMOUTH

Myles Standish State Forest shooting: New Bedford man dead, investigation still active

Police in Plymouth said a suspect was in custody, but later clarified that "after further information the subject in custody was not the shooter."

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, Massachusetts, left a New Bedford man dead, an investigation remains active by authorities.

The shooting happened on Wednesday — state troopers and local police in Plymouth were called to reports of a man shot at around 2:30 p.m., the county's district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors in Plymouth County said that there was a fight in a picnic area of the park before the shooting. The man who was shot was hit multiple times, authorities said, and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Authorities say a New Bedford man has died after a shooting in Plymouth.
Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials with the DA's office said.

Authorities said that the shooting was not a random act of violence, and that there was not a threat to the public.

Police have not said if they've arrested the shooter, or what led to the argument.

