Mysterious Baked Potatoes Crop Up at Wayland Library

The Wayland Free Public Library in Massachusetts is asking people to keep their eyes peeled for whoever's been leaving them baked potatoes.

The library’s front lawn has accumulated a couple of baked russet potatoes under mysterious circumstances. The first potato appeared on Monday. The second popped up on Thursday, according to the library.

In a Facebook post, they jokingly wondered if the potatoes are part of a “rare potato” migration or if a kid on a bus was revolted by a packed lunch and tossed it out the window.

The library would like residents to chip in any information they have about the provenance of the baked potatoes.