NAACP National Convention comes to Boston, with events starting Wednesday

The 2023 National NAACP Convention is being held in Boston, and is kicking off its lengthy list of events and programs on Wednesday.

The theme of this year's convention is "Thriving Together," and will host discussions, luncheons and much more over the next few days. The City of Boston has also announced a series of events that are meant to complement the convention and give residents a chance to take part in free, family-friendly programming.

The events kick off on Wednesday, with the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics, and has programming through next Tuesday. An opening reception for the 114th National Convention will be held on Friday at 5 p.m.

The ACT-SO is an achievement program where high school students nationwide show off their skills in a variety of areas, including everything from arts, to cooking, to business and more.

“Boston is thrilled to be hosting the 2023 NAACP National Convention led by the nation’s historic first chartered branch,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a news release. “As we continue to work towards this historic event, these free, family friendly events and programming are for residents, families and visitors to enjoy throughout the week of the convention. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors gather together and I encourage everyone to engage with these amazing opportunities.”

There is information offered online pertaining to the complete schedule of events and also speakers that are lined up for the convention.

Here is a list of events open to the public that the city is putting on, according to a news release from the mayor's office:

" Friday, July 28, 2023

Opening Reception - Friday, July 28, 2023 5 - 7 p.m.

This event hosted by the City of Boston and NAACP National serves as a kickoff event for the NAACP’s 114th National Convention. The reception will be held at The Hub at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center - Hall A with music by DJ Jazzy Jeff. The event is free and open to the public with registration.

Culture Nights Music Festival - Friday, July 28, 2023 6 - 9 p.m.

This event organized by AIR Boston & City of Boston will feature performances celebrating Boston’s historic legacy and communities by various local artists and creatives. This event is a welcoming and inclusive event that is free and open to the public. This festival will be held at 65 Northern Avenue.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Mayor and Governor Delegates Reception - Saturday, July 29, 2023 7 - 11 p.m.

This reception co-hosted by Mayor Wu and Governor Healey will create space for delegates attending the convention and community members from across Boston’s neighborhoods to gather and be together for a night of celebration and strengthening connections. This event is free and open to the public with registration.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

23rd Annual GospelFest - Sunday, July 30, 2023 5 - 9 p.m.

Note: Interfaith prayer service 4 - 4:30 p.m.

This annual event serves as New England’s largest Gospel music celebration. This year’s GospelFest, hosted by MAJOR, will include performances by Fred Hammond, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, and the Mayor’s Gospel Choir. The concert celebrates Boston’s communities and supports local and national gospel artists through awareness and greater visibility. The event will also include an Interfaith Prayer Service from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. The concert will be held at Leader Bank Pavilion.

In addition to the above programming, the NAACP National Convention is encouraging residents and visitors to explore The Hub, the Convention’s premier gathering space featuring music, food, and family-friendly activities. The Hub’s programming will also include a Block Party and Career Summit for visitors. From Friday, July 28 through Sunday July 30 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center – Hall A, The Hub will be free and open to the public at the following times. For more information, please visit naacp.org/thehub.