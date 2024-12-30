Nahant

Suspected drunk driver did doughnuts on Nahant beach, police say

A Lynn man is accused of speeding past pedestrians, doing doughnuts in the sand, and driving into the ocean - all in the middle of the afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 21-year-old man is accused of driving doing doughnuts in the sand on a Nahant beach, allegedly while driving drunk, according to local police.

Angel Montas, a Lynn resident, was arrested on Dec. 26. According to police, Montas made multiple trips to Long Beach on the Nahant Beach Reservation, speeding past pedestrians, doing doughnuts in the sand, and driving into the ocean. It all happened around 1:45 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Montas was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and other related charges.

Montas was arraigned Friday and is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

