Naked Man Accused of Jumping Onto Hood of Woman’s Vehicle and Attacking Her

A man has been arrested after he allegedly jumped nude onto the hood of a woman's vehicle and attacked her in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Police responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Washington Street and Lovett Street after receiving a report of a man with a gun. When officers responded, they learned that the man had pulled the firearm and ordered the naked suspect to stop after witnessing him assaulting the woman, authorities said.

After police arrived, the man allegedly "took off at a sprint pace and launched himself into the windshield" of an officer's parked cruiser.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue the man and take him into custody. He was brought to Beverly Hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect's name is being withheld until he is released from the hospital, at which point police say he will face multiple charges.

