Nancy Sununu, former NH first lady and mother of current gov., dies

Nancy Sununu was pivotal to her husband's career and held influential roles of her own, according to her obituary

NASHUA, NH – JANUARY 4: New Hampshire Governor John H. Sununu, right, and his wife Nancy attend a reception prior to Sununu’s inaugural dinner at the Sheraton Tara in Nashua, NH on Jan. 4, 1987. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former New Hampshire First Lady Nancy Sununu died Saturday after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Her son, current New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, confirmed the news of his mother's passing on social media Saturday. She was 85.

"An amazing life of accomplishments, she piloted our family through every day," he wrote.

Nancy Sununu was wife to former Gov. John Sununu. Nancy was pivotal to her husband's career and held influential roles of her own, including working as project director for the Republican Governors Association, and vice chairman of the Republican Women's Federal Forum, and chaired the Republican State Party in 1980 the year New Hampshire's primary helped bring Ronald Reagan to the White House, according to her obituary.

She also served on the Board of Trustees of Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire, and chaired the School Board in Salem, New Hampshire.

She is survived by her husband, eight children and sixteen grandchildren.

