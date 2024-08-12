Wind turbine detachment could result in more debris washing up on Nantucket beaches

More debris could wash up on Nantucket, Massachusetts, beaches after parts of the remaining hanging sections of the wind turbine detached from the hub, town officials said Sunday.

"The controlled detachment follows a series of exercises conducted late last week to pitch the blade, which, in combination with storm winds, led to the safe separation of the sections below the root of the blade," officials wrote in an email.

Vineyard Wind and GE Vernova are evaluating whether any remaining sections might be at risk of detaching, according to officials, who said, "The root of the blade, still attached to the turbine, is being monitored, and we are informed that plans are in place for its removal."

Depending on the direction of the wind, Nantucket beaches could see more debris over the next few days, officials said.

Anyone who finds wind turbine debris should call the Vineyard Wind's reporting hotline at 833-609-5768.