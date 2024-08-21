Nantucket diner continues winning streak with third $1M+ lottery ticket in six months

A diner on Nantucket, Massachusetts, sold its third lottery ticket worth $1 million or more in just six months.

Sean Durnin was the latest Old South Diner customer to hit the jackpot, becoming the first winner of the $1 million grand prize in the state lottery's new "$10,000 Bonanza" $20 instant game, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said.

He claimed the prize on Tuesday.

While delivering food around the island, a car seat fell out of the back of Durnin's truck, so while retracing his route, he stopped at Old South Diner to grab a snack and purchase an instant ticket, the commission said.

He left the diner and later found the car seat on his way home. Feeling lucky, Durnin scratched his ticket and won an even bigger prize.

Durnin, of Nantucket, said he plans to use his winnings to invest in his son's future.

The winning streak at Old South Diner started on March 11 and continued June 10, when a $2 million prize was claimed on a $50 "Lifetime Millions" ticket, according to the commission, who said the business gets a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

The latest win brings the diner's total bonuses to $30,000.

Three $10 million prizes and five $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the newly launched "$10,000 Bonanza" instant ticket.