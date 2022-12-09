Nantucket High School Student Killed in Crash

A Nantucket High School student was killed Thursday during a crash on the island that involved a motorcycle, officials have confirmed.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road, and involved a motorcycle and truck, according to the Nantucket Police Department.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, the driver of the motorcycle was determined dead.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our high school students in a tragic motor vehicle accident yesterday," Nantucket Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Hallett wrote in a statement. "Classes at Nantucket High School will be canceled, but the building will be open for students and staff to seek support services and be together during this difficult time."

An investigation remained underway into the crash by Nantucket police and Massachusetts State Police.