Nantucket Home Destroyed in Explosion: Report

An explosion destroyed a home on Nantucket Thursday afternoon and sent at least one person to a local hospital, according to The Inquirer and Mirror.

Nantucket police confirmed they were assisting the fire department with a fire on Woodbury Lane and urged people to avoid the area, but didn't provide more details.

A loud boom was heard at 12:01 p.m., The Inquirer and Mirror reported, and firefighters found the home on Woodbury Lane in flames. While crews worked to extinguish the flames, the neighborhood was evacuated.

One person who had been inside the home was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, Police Lt. Angus MacVicar told the paper.

It was unclear how many people had been inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Bret Samboy, who was at a grocery store about a mile and a half away, told NECN that he felt and heard the explosion, and others on the island told him they heard the blast as well.