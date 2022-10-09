Local

nantucket

Nantucket Prepared for Possible Migrant Arrival This Week, Similar to Martha's Vineyard

NBC Boston

Nantucket Police are on alert after receiving notice of a possible incoming flight to the island carrying migrants.

Police say they were notified by Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations on Oct. 7 about a reported flight scheduled to arrive in Nantucket on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, the information given to airport officials was similar to that received by officials on Martha's Vineyard nearly a month ago shortly before a plane carrying migrants from Florida arrived.

The chartered flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday is a business flight for a group out of Chicago, according to police.

Nantucket Police said its department, as well as other town departments, have a detailed plan to manage the situation if a plane carrying migrants arrives.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us