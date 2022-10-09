Nantucket Prepared for Possible Migrant Arrival This Week, Similar to Martha's Vineyard

Nantucket Police are on alert after receiving notice of a possible incoming flight to the island carrying migrants.

Police say they were notified by Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations on Oct. 7 about a reported flight scheduled to arrive in Nantucket on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, the information given to airport officials was similar to that received by officials on Martha's Vineyard nearly a month ago shortly before a plane carrying migrants from Florida arrived.

The chartered flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday is a business flight for a group out of Chicago, according to police.

Nantucket Police said its department, as well as other town departments, have a detailed plan to manage the situation if a plane carrying migrants arrives.