Nantucket triathlon participant from Conn. dies after being pulled from water

A person participating in a triathlon in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturday has died after being pulled from the water.

The Nantucket Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency during the Nantucket Triathlon after lifeguards called for help around 7 a.m. for a participant who was unresponsive in the water.

Lifeguards brought the swimmer to shore at 7:05 a.m., the fire department said, as firefighters immediately responded to Jetties Beach.

According to the fire department, advanced lifesaving interventions began at 7:07 a.m. and the patient was stabilized before being transported using a lifeguard ATV to an ambulance waiting in the parking lot.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The person was transferred to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment but died at 8:05 a.m., the fire department said.

The person has been identified as a visitor from Connecticut but their name and age have not been released at this time.

The Nantucket Fire Department said it is profoundly grateful for the lifeguards' quick actions and heroic efforts, praising their prompt response and coordinated efforts.

The race, which got underway at 6:30 a.m., started on the beach to the left of the west Jetty along a buoy-marked course, where racers were grouped by age and sent off in a "wave" start format every three minutes. Race officials said the water temperatures should be in the low 70s, and wetsuits were optional.

Participants were expected to swim 600 yards, bike 13.5 miles out and back on Cliff and Madaket roads, and then run 3.4 miles.