‘Heartbreaking': After Nantucket Hotel Fire, Cape and Islanders Band Together

When a fire tore through a historic Nantucket hotel and several nearby buildings Saturday morning, people from across the island -- and Cape Cod -- came together to overcome what many called a tragedy.

Heavy flames engulfed the historic Veranda House hotel after the fire started at 6:46 a.m. Saturday. Hours later, part of the building collapsed, and smoke was still rising high enough to be seen from the ferry.

An off-duty fire captain and civilians helped get guests out of the building and save lives, according to Nantucket's fire chief.

Locals looked to lend immediate support. Everyone who was staying in the hotel on Step Lane was accounted for and has been put up in other hotels on the island.

"It was just heartbreaking news," said Nate Barret, the manager of a neighboring hotel. "Then we all kind of got together and tried to help out and everybody in the neighborhood and downtown started showing up with clothes, food."

All three floors were on fire when when fire crews arrived, and the flames were too big for firefighters to enter the 18-room hotel, officials said. When the fire started, only five firefighters were on duty.

Officials have yet to say what they believe caused the fire.

While no one was seriously hurt, the hotel was a total loss, as well as two neighboring homes, fire officials said. Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for possible heat exhaustion and one firefighter was being treated for a back injury.

"It's a bad fire in a wooden town and you always worry about the spread of the fire," said Dr. Tim Lepore, who tended to the firefighters' primary needs, like oxygen, and helped set up a triage.

A major fire at the Veranda House bed and breakfast sent flames and smoke above the Massachusetts island Saturday morning.

He works at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, where Jeanette Ives Erickson is the interim president. She aided firefighters as soon as she arrived.

"We began by helping them to hydrate, putting ice packs on them, taking their vital signs, to make sure they were safe to work," she said.

Firefighters from the Cape, including Hyannis and Yarmouth, caught high-speed ferries to provide relief to their fellow fireman.

"The thing I said to my husband is, we're on vacation having the best day of our life while somebody else is having potentially the worst day of their life," one visitor said.

Dating to the 1600s, the Veranda House is one of several hotels owned by the Nantucket Resort Collection. There was no statement about the fire posted to the hotel by Saturday afternoon.

July is peak season on Nantucket, one of Massachusetts' top tourist destinations, and its hotels are frequently booked all summer.