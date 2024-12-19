School bus carrying student, car crash head-on in NH, sending driver to hospital

A school bus and a car crashed head-on Thursday morning in Nashua, New Hampshire, leaving the car's driver injured, fire officials said.

The one student on the bus wasn't hurt, according to the Nashua Fire Marshal's Office.

The crash took place about 6:49 a.m. on Tinker Road near Damper Circle, fire officials said. They shared an image of the aftermath, with the car's front end smashed.

The car's driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with injuries they are expected to survive, according to officials. The student was reunited with their parent.

Tinker Road was closed to clean up a large volume of leaked fluids, officials said.

They didn't share what's believed to have caused the crash, or whether anyone is expected to face charges, but did note that slick roadways can freeze even if the air temperature is above freezing.