Nashua Police Deploy All Resources in Search for Missing Man With Autism

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say they've deployed all available resources in their search for a missing 40-year-old man who is unable to care for himself and whose family is concerned for his safety.

Timothy Duffy was reported missing by his family around 8:14 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen about six hours earlier, police said, and he is known to frequent the downtown area.

Duffy, who has autism, is described as 6’ tall, weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt with the word “Lucky” across it, gray shorts and white sneakers.

The Nashua Police Department said its search for Duffy includes a department K9, patrol officers, detectives, and the unmanned aircraft systems unit. Surrounding towns have also been contacted for additional help.

Nashua police are also asking the public for help in their search, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 603-594-3500.

