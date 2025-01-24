Nashua police investigate car burned with incendiary device

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, are investigating an apparent case of arson.

Surveillance video captured what appears to be someone approaching a row of cars in a parking lot Wednesday night. Seconds later, there was a fireball.

"I said, 'What the hell is going on?'" said witness Armando Santos. "I looked out my bedroom window, and I see a big shoot up in the air."

Police tell NBC10 Boston a person broke the rear window of a car, then threw an incendiary device, possibly a Molotov cocktail, through the gaping hole.

The fire spread to two other cars.

The parking lot is shared by several apartments and a barber shop, where Victor Lantigua works. He and his coworkers attempted to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

Lantigua's car was damaged.

It was another barber's car that was targeted, and they're trying to figure out why someone would do this.

"I have no idea," said Lantigua. "Because we don't have problems with anybody."

Nobody was hurt, but two of the cars were totaled, and neighborhood residents want to know who did it and why.

"I have to think of the mental health of who did it," said Santos. "Was he mad? Was it revenge? Young kids clowning around?"

No arrests have been made.