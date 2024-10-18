Nashua police looking for man wanted in string of assaults at Nashua park

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, are urging people to use caution at a park in the city after there were multiple assault incidents reported there this week.

Nashua police say officers responded to Mine Falls Park around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man physically assaulting women on the trails within the park. There have been five incidents reported in the past several days, and detectives are actively investigating the string of assaults.

Police released a picture of the male suspect, and said he is described as approximately 30 years old, about 5’11 tall, and wearing all black clothing and a white N95 type mask. The suspect has been riding a mountain bike on the trails, and police say as he is passing by females on the trails he is reportedly slapping them from behind and then riding away.

No one has been injured in any of the incidents that have been reported, police said, urging anyone using Mine Falls Park to use caution and to travel with a companion for safety.

The Nashua Police Department said it is actively investigating these incidents, asking anyone who has been the victim of a similar situation to contact their crime line at 603-589-1665.